Mass casualty incident declared after bus crashes into Maryland building, injuring 28 people

The Baltimore County Fire Department is responding to a mass casualty incident in Pikesville, Maryland.

Fire officials report that a bus crashed into a building in the 1500 block of Reisterstown Road.

28 people were injured in the collision, with at least one person listed in critical condition.

That critically injured person has since been transported via medevac to a medical center.

15 ambulances, including from Howard and Anne Arundel counties, responded to the scene of the crash, with BGE also en-route to help with downed wires.

Baltimore County Fire says multiple civilian vehicles were involved in the crash.

Emergency responders have requested a medevac helicopter and a Shock Trauma GoTeam to assist with the response.

Baltimore County police say Reisterstown Road is closed in both directions between Old Court Road and McHenry Avenue due to the crash.

This story was originally published by Dominick Philippe-Auguste with the Scripps News Group station in Baltimore, Maryland.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.