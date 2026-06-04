Two-thirds of US adults comfortable with brands participating in Pride parades

As some brands scale back Pride Month messaging, a leading LGBTQ+ advocacy group says new polling shows businesses should continue to publicly support the community.

A GLAAD-commissioned poll of 5,010 U.S. adults found 68% believe brands and companies should be able to show support for the LGBTQ community during Pride if they choose. The survey also found 62% are comfortable with brands allowing employees to march in Pride parades.

In 2023, Target removed some Pride Month products from stores, citing employee safety concerns, though it continues to sell Pride merchandise online.

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Last year, many Pride Month marches and parades reported budget shortfalls as corporate sponsorships declined.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said the results show continued corporate engagement makes sense.

“These results confirm what most Americans already believe: We are at our best when we treat our friends, family and neighbors with basic dignity and respect,” Ellis said. “Voters are tired of divisive culture wars that distract from the real issues keeping families up at night, like the skyrocketing costs of housing, fuel, health care and groceries. True leadership means focusing on economic prosperity and fairness for everyone. This Pride season, let’s recommit to the core values of freedom and community, and call on elected leaders and companies to focus on practical solutions that actually move our country forward.”

GLAAD also noted that the LGBTQ+ community has become increasingly vulnerable during Pride Month. The group documented 268 incidents targeting the community in June 2025 — a nearly 400% increase compared to 2022.

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