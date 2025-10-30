Kentucky woman accidentally gets body parts delivered instead of ordered medication

A Kentucky woman received a shocking delivery Wednesday night when she reportedly opened a package expecting medicine but instead found human body parts.

Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel confirmed to the Scripps News Group in Lexington that arms and fingers used for "medical training" were accidentally delivered to the home instead of the woman's medication order.

"The incident is believed to involve an airline company, a freight company, and a courier," Daniel said.

The coroner retrieved the misdelivered body parts and transported them to the morgue, where they will be returned to the carrier for proper delivery to their intended destination.

Daniel confirmed that body parts are sometimes shipped for transplants and research purposes.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group in Lexington, Kentucky.