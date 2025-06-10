Judge denies California's request to immediately block Trump's use of the National Guard

A federal judge has denied California Gov. Gavin Newsom's emergency request to immediately block President Donald Trump's use of Marines and the National Guard in the state.

Gov. Newsom filed the emergency request on Tuesday, alleging that President Trump was "turning the U.S. military against American citizens." The request sought to block the Trump administration from expanding the role of deployed troops in Los Angeles, saying new orders could allow National Guard members to assist with immigration raids by securing perimeters and streets.

But U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer declined to grant the motion, ordering instead that President Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Department of Defense have 24 hours to respond to the governor's filing. The judge has also scheduled a hearing on the case for Thursday, June 12.

Gov. Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta originally announced a lawsuit Monday afternoon against both President Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth. The suit alleges that the administration has overstepped its authority in federalizing the state's National Guard, and in doing so has violated the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

That amendment says that powers not directly given to the government or prohibited to the states under the Constitution are the exclusive rights of the states.

The new lawsuit escalates Gov. Newsom's criticism of President Trump's use of the National Guard, which he had earlier warned was a "serious breach of state sovereignty." State officials have said California's law enforcement capacity is sufficient to address the protests.

To date, President Trump has sent some 700 active duty U.S. Marines and some 4,000 National Guard personnel to the Los Angeles area to address anti-ICE protests.

In a speech at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Tuesday, President Trump called protesters "animals" and "a foreign enemy," promising to repel what he characterized as an invasion.

"We will not allow an American city to be invaded and conquered by a foreign enemy. That’s what they are," President Trump said. "We will liberate Los Angeles and make it free, clean, and safe again."