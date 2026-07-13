US strikes targets in Iran for third straight day as blockade resumes

The U.S. continued strikes against Iran Monday, according to U.S. Central Command.

The strikes, which have now continued for three consecutive days, were directed by President Donald Trump. The U.S. is seeking to "degrade" Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping and civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Central Command said.

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The strikes follow U.S. action Monday to enforce a blockade against Iran.

President Donald Trump said Monday that the Strait of Hormuz is open and will remain open, as he ordered the U.S. military to reinstate a blockade on Iranian ships and ports.

"The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,'" the president said in a social media post announcing the plan.

In a live interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt Monday before the strikes occurred, Trump said more were expected.

"We're gonna hit them very hard tonight, and hit them very hard tomorrow. And there's not a damn thing they can do about it," the president said.

The days of strikes have prompted Tehran to retaliate against Gulf nations, putting a temporary agreement aimed at easing the Middle East conflict at risk.

This is a developing story and will be updated.