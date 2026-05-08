US says Navy fighter jet disabled Iranian oil tankers in Gulf of Oman

The U.S. military said Friday that it disabled two Iranian-flagged oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

According to U.S. Central Command, the tankers were attempting to enter an Iranian port that is currently under a U.S. blockade. CENTCOM said a U.S. Navy fighter jet used precision-guided munitions to disable the vessels before they reached port.

"U.S. forces in the Middle East remain committed to full enforcement of the blockade of vessels entering or leaving Iran," said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. "Our highly trained men and women in uniform are doing incredible work."

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The latest incident comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

On Thursday, the U.S. military carried out what it described as self-defense strikes on Iran while U.S. Navy destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said Iranian forces launched missiles, drones and small boats targeting U.S. ships as they moved into the Gulf of Oman. The military said American forces responded by striking numerous Iranian targets, including facilities tied to the attacks.

Following those strikes, Iran accused the United States of violating the ceasefire.

Donald Trump rejected that characterization, suggesting the strikes were limited and defensive in nature.

"If there's no ceasefire, you won't have to know," Trump told a reporter who asked whether the ceasefire remained in effect Thursday night. "If there's no ceasefire, you're not gonna have to know. You'll have to look at one big glow coming out of Iran."

