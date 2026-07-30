US launches new strikes on Iran following Tuesday's 'surprise' attacks

U.S. forces began a new wave of attacks against targets in Iran Wednesday, after Iran struck U.S. targets in the Middle East on Tuesday.

Strikes began at 8 p.m. local time, U.S. Central Command said. Specific details of the nature and scope of the strikes were not immediately available.

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The attacks came in response to what CENTCOM described as "surprise" missile attacks by Iran the day before.

According to CENTCOM, ballistic missiles launched from Iran targeted "U.S. forces based in the Middle East." All the missiles were intercepted.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday promised to retaliate for those attacks.

"It's our turn," he told reporters on Wednesday. "We're going to hit them very hard."

This is a developing story and will be updated.