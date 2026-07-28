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US intercepts Iranian 'surprise attack' in the Middle East, CENTCOM says

According to Central Command, ballistic missiles launched from Iran targeted "U.S. forces based in the Middle East." All the missiles were intercepted.
U.S. Middle East base
U.S. Central Command
U.S. soldiers at a base in the Middle East
U.S. Middle East base
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U.S. Central Command said Tuesday it intercepted what it called a "surprise attack" on U.S. forces by Iran.

According to Central Command, ballistic missiles launched from Iran targeted "U.S. forces based in the Middle East." All the missiles were intercepted.

It was not immediately clear whether or how the U.S. would respond to the incident, which comes as President Donald Trump has appeared to prioritize new diplomatic efforts with Iran in the last week.

On Monday, President Trump said Iran had asked to resume ceasefire talks “because we’ve been hitting them very hard.”

“We’re having good talks, so we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters. “I think there’s a good chance that something could happen. And if it does, good. if it doesn’t, we go back to doing what we were doing two days ago.”

RELATED NEWS | Trump warns of further escalation as Iran says no direct talks with the US are underway

Iran says no such direct talks are ongoing, but Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Monday that “mediators may convey messages to us from the American side.”

The U.S. paused strikes on Iran over the weekend following nearly two weeks of consecutive nightly attacks.

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