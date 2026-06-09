US begins new 'self-defense strikes' against Iran in response to Apache helicopter incident

President Trump directed the U.S. to begin new "self-defense strikes" on Iran Tuesday, in response to Iran downing a U.S. helicopter on Monday.

"The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression," U.S. Central Command wrote on social media.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 9, 2026

President Trump vowed to retaliate after claiming Iran shot down a U.S. military helicopter patrolling near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

"There were two pilots involved. Both are safe and uninjured," Trump said in a post about their rescue.

Administration officials said the helicopter collided with an Iranian drone. It was not immediately clear whether the collision was intentional on Iran's part.

"Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack," President Trump wrote on social media.

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The incident has put more strain on a two-month old ceasefire, which was tested earlier on Monday when Iran reportedly struck targets in Israel, and Israel made new strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. It was the first such exchange in two months.

Meanwhile, the White House has repeatedly signaled a deal to permanently end the conflict is close.

“We have a good chance” of signing a deal in “two or three days," President Trump said on Monday.

But Iranian representatives have said the actions of the U.S. and President Trump indicate the U.S. is “neither seeking a ceasefire nor dialogue.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.