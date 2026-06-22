US and Iran begin nuclear negotiations with both sides reporting progress after opening talks

U.S.-Iran negotiations are underway, with officials from both countries and mediating nations Pakistan and Qatar reporting good progress following the first high-level talks over the weekend in Switzerland.

Vice President JD Vance was on site as negotiations kicked off. Other key members of the US delegation include envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law.

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The talks produced a roadmap for the next 60 days of negotiations, a new high-level committee to help oversee the talks and assist with dispute resolution, and a new line of communication aimed at avoiding incidents and miscommunication regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Several major issues remain on the table. Key topics include the future of Iran's nuclear program, the status of the Strait of Hormuz, and the potential unfreezing of billions of dollars' worth of Iranian assets.

The two sides are already showing differences in priorities. The U.S. wants to focus early on Iran's nuclear program. Iran's president said over the weekend that Iran will not give up uranium enrichment — though it is worth noting there are civilian uses for uranium enriched at low levels. Iran wants to keep the early focus on Lebanon and the continued conflict with Israel.

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The memorandum of understanding signed by the U.S. and Iran last week is supposed to apply to regional allies and fighting in Lebanon. However, continued conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed group, threatens to derail the peace talks.

Over the weekend, Iran claimed it closed the Strait of Hormuz again in response to continued fighting. However, a website that tracks movement through the Strait reported near-normal levels of shipping traffic on Sunday.