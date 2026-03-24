Trump says US has ‘won’ war with Iran, but fighting continues

President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that the United States has "won" the war against Iran, despite ongoing fighting and the Strait of Hormuz largely remaining closed.

Speaking from the White House, Trump said Iran’s military has been destroyed and that regime change has been achieved.

On the first day of joint strikes with Israel, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed. His son has since assumed the leadership role.

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Trump’s comments come as his administration is reportedly negotiating to end the war. However, several questions remain, including who the United States is negotiating with and where those talks are taking place.

Trump, however, expressed confidence that the U.S. is dealing with the “right people,” citing what he described as a “gift” from Iran.

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"They gave us a present and the present arrived today," he said. "It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money. It was oil and gas related. And it was a very nice thing they did. But what it showed me is that we're dealing with the right people," Trump said.

The president indicated that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance are all involved in the effort to end the war.

Trump has maintained that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon in any deal to end the war.