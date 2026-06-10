Trump says Iran 'will have to pay the price' for not reaching deal to end war

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a stark warning to Iran.

"They've taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them. Now they will have to pay the price!!!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's comments marked a shift in tone after he previously said Iran was "desperate" to reach a deal to end the war, which has been ongoing since Feb. 28.

Despite a ceasefire, tensions in the region escalated this week after a U.S. military helicopter was downed near the Strait of Hormuz. The two pilots were rescued with the assistance of a drone boat, marking the first known use of the technology in a personnel recovery mission at sea.

Trump blamed Iran for shooting down the Apache helicopter and ordered retaliatory strikes Tuesday night.

U.S. Central Command said Air Force and Navy forces targeted air defense systems, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites.

The conflict has also had a ripple effect on the global economy. Before the war, roughly 20% of the world's fuel supply transited through the Strait of Hormuz.

Gasoline prices are up more than $1 from a year ago, while jet fuel prices have more than doubled since the start of the war.