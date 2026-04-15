Senate blocks war powers resolution on Iran for fourth time

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted for a fourth time to block a war powers resolution aimed at preventing President Donald Trump from taking unilateral military action in Iran, leaving his authority over the conflict largely unchecked.

The measure failed on a 47-52 vote, largely along party lines. All Republicans except Sen. Rand Paul voted against it, while all Democrats except Sen. John Fetterman supported it.

RELATED STORY | US ramps up pressure on Iran with blockade, sanctions to force nuclear deal

Some Republicans indicated they could reconsider their position if the president takes a more aggressive posture, including prolonging the conflict or deploying U.S. ground troops — steps he has not taken but has not ruled out.

Democrats, meanwhile, said they plan to continue forcing votes on the resolution weekly until the conflict ends or the Trump administration provides clearer direction on its strategy.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump warns Iranian ships will be ‘eliminated’ if they approach US blockade

The U.S. and Iran are currently adhering to a two-week ceasefire, which is set to expire April 22.

Trump has said the U.S. is keeping all options on the table — including potential military force — if Iran does not agree to abandon its nuclear ambitions. Scripps News has learned discussions are underway about a possible second round of talks after an initial round over the weekend failed to produce a deal to end the war.

