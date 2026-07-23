Rubio says Iran 'not ready to make a deal' as US strikes continue

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Iran is not ready to negotiate an end to the U.S. military conflict, even as the country is "begging" for a deal.

"Iran is begging us, OK, both directly and indirectly. Let's do a deal. Let's talk," Rubio said. "The problem with Iran is every time they make a deal, the people that are in charge there, they either break it or they want to change it."

Rubio said Iran will continue to face escalating consequences until it is willing to commit to an agreement.

"So it looks like they're not ready to make a deal. So they're going to continue to pay a price. And every night the price gets higher and higher and higher," Rubio said. "And until they maybe in a few days, they'll be ready to make a deal once they realize that this is not a winning proposition for them."

Rubio added that President Trump sees little value in responding to Iran's current overtures.

"The president doesn't see a lot of utility in responding to their overtures at this point, because, frankly, Iran is clearly not ready to make a deal, at least not one they're willing to live by," Rubio said.

Trump echoed that message, saying Iran will be ready to negotiate soon.

"Let me tell you, they're getting hit so hard and they want to make a deal. But I say they're not ready to make a deal, because every time they make a deal, they want to change it and everything. They're not ready," Trump said. "They'll be ready very soon."

The comments came as U.S. Central Command confirmed American forces have now struck Iran for 12 consecutive nights, hitting dozens of Iranian military targets including missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites, and air defense assets. U.S. forces also resumed a naval blockade against Iran.

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Meanwhile, Houthi militants are threatening to blockade a major oil shipping route in the Red Sea. The threat alone has rattled energy markets, with oil prices surging more than $20 a barrel this month and topping 100 a barrel on Wednesday.

On Capitol Hill, the House passed a defense policy bill authorizing more than $1 trillion in national security spending — the largest in US history. The nearly party-line vote of 216 to 212 reflects deep divisions over spending priorities and social policy riders attached to the bill. The bill would also officially rename the Department of Defense the Department of War, a change that could cost taxpayers up to $125 million.

The Trump administration has not asked Congress for formal authority to conduct the conflict with Iran, but it does need congressional approval for funding. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth put the cost of the conflict at $37.5 billion this week, warning of training cuts if Congress does not act.

Two separate pieces of legislation advanced in the House. The first is the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense budget for the Pentagon and military. The second, referred to in Washington as Reconciliation 3.0, would provide more than $70 million for the defense and intelligence communities to offset the cost of the Iran war.

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Democrats voted against both measures, arguing the votes represent their last real opportunity to hold the Trump administration accountable and push for an end to the conflict.

The Senate is expected to make significant changes to what the House passed, and the August recess is likely to delay final action until September.