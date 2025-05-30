'I have no shame': Todd Chrisley talks about future after receiving Trump pardon

Todd Chrisley says he’s planning a return to television after receiving a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

“We're blessed to be coming back to television, because we have a much bigger story to tell now than we ever have,” Chrisley said Friday during a press conference in Nashville.

Chrisley and his wife, Julie, were convicted of scheming to obtain more than $30 million in fraudulent loans from Atlanta-area banks by submitting falsified financial documents.

At the press conference, Chrisley spoke about his time in prison.

“I had nothing to do other than read and work out,” he said. “So I worked out every morning at 10:45 until noon with my buddies. My walk with Christ became deeper. I talked to my daughter every day, to Chase, to Grayson, and I was able to email with Julie every day.”

Despite Julie Chrisley apologizing in court for her role in the scheme, Todd maintained his innocence and suggested her apology was not sincere.

“You're placed in a position as a defendant to either bow down and kiss the ass of the Department of Justice and accept responsibility for things you did not do in order to avoid a harsher sentence,” he said. “The corruption that went on in our case is going to continue to unfold.”

Chrisley said he’s walking away from the experience with “no shame” and wants to advocate for others he believes were treated unfairly by the justice system.

“I will continue to expose the injustices that go on there and throughout the Bureau of Prisons,” he said.

Julie Chrisley did not attend the press conference. Todd said she was at home spending time with family.

The Chrisleys rose to fame through their reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," which aired on USA Network for nearly a decade and showcased the family's lavish lifestyle in suburban Atlanta.