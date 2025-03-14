Helicopter route permanently closed near Washington airport where 67 died in midair crash

Helicopters will be permanently restricted from flying near Washington, D.C.'s airport on the same route where a passenger jet and an Army helicopter collided in midair, killing 67 people, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday.

The move comes just days after federal investigators looking into the cause of the crash recommended a ban on some helicopter flights, saying a string of near misses in recent years showed that the current setup "poses an intolerable risk."

The FAA, which manages the nation's airspace and oversees aviation safety, has come under criticism after the National Transportation Safety Board said there had been an alarming number of near misses in recent years in the congested skies around Ronald Reagan National Airport.

RELATED STORY | NTSB recommends immediate changes at Reagan National Airport following fatal mid-air crash

The closure of the helicopter route near the airport makes permanent restrictions put in place after Jan. 29 midair collision. The FAA order will allow a few exceptions for helicopter use, including presidential flights along with law enforcement and lifesaving missions.

The FAA also said it is studying cities with airports where there are a high number of different types of aircraft sharing the same space, including eight metro areas with busy helicopter routes: Boston, New York, Baltimore-Washington, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles.

RELATED STORY | Families visit crash site days after the deadliest US air disaster since 2001

It also is looking at offshore helicopter operations along the Gulf Coast.

Before the collision, there were 28 government agencies authorized to fly helicopters near Reagan National, including the Department of Defense, military services, law enforcement, and emergency medical services.

The Army Black Hawk involved in the January crash belonged to the 12th Aviation Battalion based at Davison Army Air Field at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. That unit has a classified mission to ensure continuity of government by getting certain officials to safety in case of an attack.

It is also tasked with ferrying high-ranking government and military officials to bases throughout the region. Before the crash the now-closed route was a regular part of their mission routes and training.