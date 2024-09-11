'He gotta go': Tyreek Hill calls for firing of officer who pulled him from car

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is now calling for the officer who detained him Sunday before the team's season opener to be fired.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference Wednesday, Hill said there was no excuse for how he was treated during what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop.

"He gotta go man," Hill said of the officer. "Cuz in that instance right there, not only did he treat me bad, you know what I'm saying, he also treated my teammates with disrespect. You know, he had some crazy words toward them, and they didn't even do nothing. Like what did they do to you? They just walking on the sidewalk. So I don't know bruh, like he gotta go man."

The incident happened Sunday when the 30-year-old Hill was pulled over by police during a traffic stop outside the Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.

Bodycam footage released by the Miami-Dade County Police Department showed an officer repeatedly knocking on Hill's car window telling him, “Keep your window down." Shortly thereafter, the officer opened the door and dragged Hill out of the car, shoving him face down into the roadway and handcuffing him.

Hill’s teammate Calais Campbell was also briefly placed in handcuffs for trying to deescalate the situation. He told Fox Sports he pulled over to see what was going on and stayed where officers told him to stand but that he was still briefly placed in handcuffs.

Hill received a careless driving and seat belt violation, sources told ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington. Campbell said he himself did not receive a citation.

Hill admitted Wednesday that there were some things he wished he would've done differently, but restated that officers mishandled the situation.

"At the end of the day, you know, I'm human," he said. "I gotta follow rules. I gotta, you know, do what, you know, everyone else would do. Now does that give them the right to literally beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not."

Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels later said that her department would investigate the incident and that one of the officers involved had been placed on administrative duties.

"Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter," Daniels said in a statement.

The eight-time Pro Bowl receiver was ultimately released by officers and went on to secure seven catches for 130 yards and one touchdown in the Dolphins' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When asked Wednesday what his plan is moving forward, Hill reiterated he's not going to harp on the situation and is ready to move on.

"I still love cops," he said. "You know, I wanna be a cop."

"I'm not gonna take a knee. I'm not gonna, you know, ask to defund the police. I'm not gonna protest. I'm not gonna do any of that," Hill added. "When it comes to being inside of this, it's football. You know, because this is my therapy. Football is my therapy."