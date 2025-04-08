Gun goes off in 3rd grader's backpack inside Virginia school

A third grader at Lee Hill Elementary School in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, had a handgun discharge in their backpack Monday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No one was injured during the incident, which happened around 10:50 a.m. Once the gun discharged, the teacher evacuated all 26 students from the classroom and notified the school resource officer.

"Early interviews indicate there was no intent to do harm by the student. Once the gun discharged, the teacher evacuated all 26 students from the classroom and notified the School Resource Officer who was on site," the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement. "Detectives are conducting interviews with the student and the student’s parents. No student or staff were injured during the incident. At this point, detectives are in the early stages of the preliminary investigation."

Officials provided no other details, including how the student ended up with the weapon.

The school is located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, about 50 miles north of Richmond.