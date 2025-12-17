Ghislaine Maxwell launches new bid to overturn sex-trafficking conviction

Ghislaine Maxwell has filed a new post-conviction petition asking a federal judge to overturn her sex-trafficking conviction, arguing that constitutional violations tainted her trial.

Maxwell, a longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence after a jury in New York convicted her in 2021 on multiple sex-trafficking-related charges.

Earlier this year, Maxwell was transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. The Bureau of Prisons has not publicly detailed the reason for the transfer; however, it came after she sat for an interview with the deputy attorney general.

Wednesday's filing follows a series of unsuccessful appeals. Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Maxwell’s challenge to her conviction.

It remains unclear whether the latest legal move could have any impact on the potential release of Department of Justice records connected to Epstein. A law passed in November requires the DOJ to release those files by Friday, though the statute allows for redactions or withholding in certain circumstances.

Under the law, information may be withheld or redacted if it could interfere with an active investigation, identify victims, include child sexual abuse material or graphic descriptions or pose risks to national security or foreign policy.