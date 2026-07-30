Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene marries conservative commentator Brian Glenn

Former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene married conservative media personality Brian Glenn on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Greene, a Georgia Republican, and Glenn announced their engagement in December after meeting in 2022.

Glenn was once Fox News' Washington bureau chief.

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Greene stepped down from Congress earlier this year after criticizing President Donald Trump’s handling of the Epstein files.

Greene easily won reelection in her district in 2024. She was first elected to Congress in 2020.

Early in her tenure, she was a staunch Trump supporter and said she would have been open to serving in his administration. She has since become a vocal critic of the president.

“People can’t afford gas, groceries, rent and health care, and this is the weird embarrassing crap the official White House account is putting out,” Greene wrote on X this week in response to a White House video.

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Greene has drawn attention for her stances on numerous issues. She also distanced herself from some Republicans in 2024 when she unsuccessfully sought to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.

