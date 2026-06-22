Fireworks stand puts on an explosive show in Oklahoma

An Oklahoma fireworks stand went up in flames over the weekend, according to the Broken Arrow Fire Department.

Officials received the call just before 9 p.m. Firefighters quickly brought the scene under control and extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes.

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There are no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging the public to prioritize fireworks safety.

Always check that fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase those labeled for consumer use. When lighting fireworks, keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby.

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks — even sparklers. Always light fireworks one at a time and never use them while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Nearly 15,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for firework‑related injuries in 2024.

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Fireworks are also a source of environmental dangers, including pollution and wildfires.

Some safety advocates recommend alternatives such as glow sticks, Silly String, noisemakers, and drones for safer celebrations.