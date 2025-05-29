Federal appeals court revives most of Trump’s tariffs — for now

A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily paused a lower court’s decision that had blocked most of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs, granting an administrative stay while it considers the government's request for broader relief.

The pause comes in response to a ruling by a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York, which concluded that Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs exceeded his authority and issued an injunction.

The back-and-forth is creating confusion over where trade policy currently stands.

"It's absolutely another curveball thrown to businesses that are operating internationally," said Michael Goldman, who oversees North America for CARU Containers, a container distribution company.

Sarah Wells, CEO and founder of Sarah Wells Bags — a small business that makes breastfeeding apparel and bags for new parents — is also trying to keep up with the changes. For the past 13 years, her company has relied on a single plant in China for production.

Wells said the Trump administration’s tariff policies over the past few months have added significant stress.

"The last couple of months have honestly been chaos for my small business," Wells said.

Experts say the ongoing uncertainty over which tariffs are in effect could lead to disruptions as deliveries enter the United States.

