Families demand answers as over 150 Florida residents remain displaced after assisted living roof collapse

More than 150 Florida residents remain scattered across assisted living facilities throughout the Tampa Bay area days after a partial roof collapse forced an emergency evacuation at Aviata at Bradenton Villas early Sunday morning.

Family members and advocates say loved ones have been placed in facilities as far south as Englewood and as far north as New Port Richey — with medical records, wheelchairs and personal belongings still trapped inside the damaged building.

On Monday, the Scripps News Group in Tampa observed engineers walking the property on behalf of the City of Bradenton, assessing the structural damage. But for families like George Mendez, the focus isn't just on the building — it's on getting critical documents and equipment their loved ones need.

"You can't get through to anybody"

Mendez, who holds power of attorney for 93-year-old Alfred Perani, came to the facility Monday after repeated phone calls to Aviata Health Group went unanswered.

"You can't get through to anybody. So I'm glad I came because I talked to a fireman. He put me in touch with somebody," Mendez said. "So finally, but it's very frustrating."

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Perani, who has been a resident at Aviata at Bradenton Villas for three years, was evacuated to a facility in Palm Harbor. Mendez found an available bed at another facility in Bradenton to bring his friend closer to home — but says he can't complete the transfer without Perani's medical records.

"They have some beds available. And she gave me a list of paperwork they needed. But I called and called. Nobody answers their phone, so I came and they won't let you in," Mendez said. "And the lady at Westminster said that you're the 7th person that's called us from there, and it's a first come, first serve basis, and they're having the same problem you are."

Adding to his frustration, Mendez says Perani's section of the building wasn't even affected by the roof collapse.

"What I find a problem with is that the section that Alford was in was not affected by the roof. They're all walking through there and eating in there, but they won't let me go into his room and get his things, and I don't know why not," he said. "I don't know if we'll ever get his things. His wheelchair's in there that I bought for him, and he's going to need that chair."

Why the evacuation was ordered

In a joint statement released Monday, the City of Bradenton and Manatee County provided new details about why the Fire Marshal ordered the emergency evacuation.

Officials say the partial roof collapse compromised multiple building systems essential to safe operation, including fire protection, electrical and air conditioning systems. Damage to critical support areas necessary for resident care, combined with the inability to safely complete a full structural assessment during the emergency, made it unsafe for residents to remain.

The emergency response involved the City of Bradenton Fire Department, Manatee County Public Safety and Emergency Medical Services, and multiple regional partners. All 157 residents were evacuated by approximately 4 a.m. Sunday.

City leads building assessment

The City of Bradenton is in charge of the building assessment. A city spokesperson confirmed that city officials and the Fire Marshal were on-site at Aviata Monday, along with flooding and restoration specialists.

According to the joint statement, the property owner's structural engineer is responsible for evaluating the building, and any determination regarding the cause of the collapse will be based on that evaluation.

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State oversight and family communication

Following the evacuation, Aviata resumed responsibility for the care of its residents, including communication with families and coordination of any subsequent movement of residents.

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) is conducting site visits at the facilities where residents were relocated as part of its state regulatory oversight.

However, officials say all inquiries regarding individual residents — including their current locations, family notifications or subsequent relocations — must be directed to Aviata. Due to HIPAA and other privacy requirements, agencies involved in the emergency response cannot provide protected information regarding individual residents.

Aviata mailbox full, families frustrated

For the second day in a row Monday, the Scripps News Group attempted to reach Aviata Health Group to ask about communication concerns raised by families. The company's mailbox was full.

Until a dedicated communication line is established by Aviata, families seeking information may contact Aviata through its general information number at 800-781-9593, according to the joint statement from city and county officials.

"We recognize how important it is for families to know where their loved ones are and receive accurate information," the statement reads. "As additional contact information is provided by Aviata or AHCA, we will share it to help connect families with the appropriate resources."

There is no timeline yet for when families might be able to access belongings inside the building or when residents might be able to return to the facility.

This story was originally published by Haley Zarcone with the Scripps News Group in Tampa.