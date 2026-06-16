Famed stunt performer and tandem partner killed in Utah BASE jumping accident

Two people died Sunday in a BASE jumping accident near Moab, Utah, including a well‑known stunt performer and outdoor adventure guide.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the men were jumping in the remote Mineral Bottom area. Both victims died from their injuries at the scene.

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One victim was identified as Andrew “Andy” Lewis. The sheriff’s office confirmed he was the owner and operator of BASE Jump Moab and widely known in the extreme sports community as “Sketchy Andy.”

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The other victim was later identified by his family as 68-year-old Danny Joe Kregle of Arizona.

According to Aerial Arts Moab, Kregle and Lewis had been performing a tandem jump — a technique in which two people are harnessed together — at the time of the accident.