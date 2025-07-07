Epstein investigation turned up no 'incriminating client list,' FBI says

The FBI says its exhaustive review of evidence in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation uncovered no “incriminating client list,” no evidence of blackmail involving prominent individuals and no grounds to charge any third parties.

A new memo details the findings of the multi-agency review, which included physical and digital searches of FBI databases, drives, offices and evidence lockers. The FBI says review uncovered more than 300 gigabytes of material — including thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse material — much of which remains sealed under court orders to protect victims.

According to the memo, “only a fraction of this material would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial,” and nothing in the evidence justified pursuing charges against individuals beyond Epstein himself.

"One of our highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims," the memo says. "Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends.

The FBI confirmed that more than 1,000 victims were harmed by Epstein in some way, and much of the sealed evidence includes sensitive personal details that remain protected by privacy laws.

Federal officials also reiterated that Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. They said enhanced surveillance video from the special housing unit where Epstein was held shows no one entering his tier from the time his cell was locked around 10:40 p.m. until the following morning, when his body was discovered.

The footage, previously described by officials but never widely released, is now available on the Justice Department’s website. According to investigators, the video aligns with past findings from the New York City Medical Examiner, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General — all of which concluded Epstein died by suicide.

The new findings follow earlier efforts by the Trump administration to release materials related to Epstein. Attorney General Pam Bondi distributed binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase I” to online influencers in February. The move drew criticism, however, as much of the information was already public or heavily redacted.