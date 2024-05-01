Despite some gains in teacher pay, salaries still lag behind inflation

While teacher salaries have grown throughout the U.S., the increase is not enough to account for inflation, according to the National Education Association.

For the 2022-2023 school year, the national average teacher salary increased 4.1% from the previous year, according to NEA. That’s because of help from elected officials, in addition to efforts from teachers unions.

But when adjusted for inflation, teachers are making 5% less than they were 10 years ago.

According to NEA, 77% of school districts still pay a starting salary below $50,000. And the national average teacher salary across the board was below $70,000.

Some states are making better progress than others when it comes to teacher pay. NEA data shows that in states with collective bargaining, teachers earn 26% more, on average.

Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Mississippi and Washington all made considerable gains in the 2022-2023 school year.

But other states, like Florida, dropped to 50th in the nation for average teacher salary.

Overall, the national average starting salary for teachers in the U.S. was $44,530.