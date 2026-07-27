'Do the right thing': Savannah Guthrie makes new plea in search for missing mother

Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC's "Today," issued a new plea for help locating her mother.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since February. Authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona, against her will.

AP, PCSO

Guthrie's message appeared to be directed at her captor or someone with knowledge of what happened to her mother.

"I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I'm asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now," Guthrie said in a post on social media. "Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end."

It's unclear whether Guthrie received new information that prompted her to release the new message on Monday.

Guthrie and her family received multiple anonymous messages after the kidnapping. Several news outlets, including Scripps News Group’s Tucson station KGUN, also received ransom notes, some demanding bitcoin.

Another ransom note also reportedly indicated that her mother had died.

There have been no major breaks in the case since the early days of the investigation when authorities released footage extracted from her doorbell camera. It revealed a masked man with a gun had been tampering with the camera at her front door around the time she disappeared.

FBI Masked individual at Nancy Guthrie's home before her disappearance.

The Guthrie family and the FBI are offering rewards totaling over $1` million for the return of Nancy Guthrie.