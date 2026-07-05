Delta flight ‘felt a big bang’ after apparently being hit by firework while landing in Chicago

A Delta Air Lines flight was apparently struck by fireworks as it descended into Chicago Midway International Airport on Saturday evening, according to air traffic control audio and the airline.

“We just had a firework hit our plane,” the pilot of Delta Flight 1076 told controllers, according to the audio.

“We’re just hoping it was just a mortar that went off underneath, but definitely felt a big bang.”

The controller replied that there had been “multiple reports” of similar incidents and instructed the crew to head to the gate and inspect the aircraft for damage.

As a subsequent Southwest Airlines flight descended into Midway, a controller warned: “Welcome to the war zone.”

“That’s reassuring,” Southwest 223 responded to the warning.

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In the initial report, the Delta pilot added that the plane was flying at 200 feet in its descent. Smaller consumer fireworks can range from 50 to 200 feet in the air, with some professional shows having explosion altitudes as high as 1,200 feet.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the incident.

“Delta Air Lines Flight 1076 landed safely at Chicago Midway International Airport around 8:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, July 4,” the FAA said in a statement.“Please contact local authorities and the airline for additional information.”

No injuries were reported in the incident, Delta Air Lines said in a statement.

City officials were made aware of the potential dangers the fireworks were posing for the departing and arriving flights.

“They said they would notify the Chicago police, but you know, I don’t know what they’ll do, right?” controllers said in the audio.

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