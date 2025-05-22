Women charged with helping New Orleans jail escapees get food and transportation

Two women were arrested for allegedly helping some of the inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center jail last week.

Louisiana State Police said 32-year-old Cortnie Harris of New Orleans was on the phone with one of the escapees before he got out, then she allegedly transported two of the escapees around multiple locations in the city.

Troopers said those two escapees are among the five inmates who are still unaccounted for nearly a week after they escaped from the jail.

38-year-old Corvanntay Baptiste of Slidell was reportedly talking on the phone and social media with another inmate, Corey Boyd, who was rebooked this week.

RELATED STORY | Maintenance worker charged in connection with New Orleans jail break

Baptiste is accused of helping to get Boyd food while he was hiding out in a home before he was found by law enforcement.

Both Harris and Baptiste have been taken into custody and are being held at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center.

Earlier this week, authorities arrested a 33-year-old Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office maintenance worker who admitted to law enforcement that one of the escapees “advised him to turn the water off in the cell” before the men slipped away through a hole behind a toilet, the Attorney General’s office said in a statement.

A total of 10 inmates escaped from the jail on May 16, and half are still on the run.

There's a $20,000 reward per fugitive for information that leads to their arrest.