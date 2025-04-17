UnitedHealthcare killing suspect Luigi Mangione indicted on death penalty-eligible charges

A federal grand jury indicted Luigi Mangione Thursday on new charges in the case of the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

The charges include murder, two counts of stalking and a firearms violation.

The charges allow federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in the case, and add to existing counts against Mangione.

Prosecutors have already charged Mangione with 11 other counts, including one of murder in the first degree "in furtherance of an act of terrorism" and two of murder in the second degree. He has pleaded not guilty to state charges but has not yet entered a plea for federal charges of murder.

If convicted on state charges, Mangione faces the possibility of a life sentence without parole.

Attorney General Pam Bondi this month directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in the case.

Mangione has reportedly accepted more than $300,000 raised for his defense. He recently posted a message on a website established for his defense, thanking supporters.

"I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support," he wrote. "Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions."

It is not yet clear when Mangione will be arraigned on the new federal charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.