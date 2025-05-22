2 Israeli embassy staff killed outside Jewish museum in D.C.; suspect in custody

Two staff members from the Israeli Embassy were shot and killed Wednesday night outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., officials said.

Police began receiving calls about a shooting around 9:08 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male and female, who were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said both victims were exiting the museum when they were shot.

The suspect then entered the museum and was detained by event security, D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a Wednesday night news conference. She noted that the suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, had been seen pacing outside the museum before the shooting.

Authorities said that while in custody, Rodriguez shouted “Free, free Palestine,” implied he committed the shooting, and told officers where they could find the handgun he used.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she spoke with the president, who offered his prayers to the victims’ families.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter shared that the victims were a couple.

"The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem," said Israel's Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the shooting "a despicable act of hatred" and "antisemitism."

"America and Israel will stand united in defense of our people and our shared values," he said. "Terror and hate will not break us."