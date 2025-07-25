Suspected nursing imposter may have worked at multiple facilities under aliases

Pennsylvania police are asking for your help to find more information about a woman suspected of impersonating nurses.

Shannon Nicole Womack is alleged to have used at least 10 different aliases to pose as an LPN or RN at rehabilitation centers and nursing home facilities across the state.

She’s charged with submitting fraudulent documents to staffing agencies and creating a false LLC to secure jobs.

Reports so far indicate she worked at each job for short periods of time.

Pennsylvania State Police are working with the Department of Health, Department of State, and district attorneys in the investigation. She is facing 43 criminal counts in a state court.

According to the Observer–Reporter, Womack may have stolen more than 120 oxycodone pills while working at Presbyterian SeniorCare.

This was not the first time she was accused of impersonating a nurse. In 2022, Georgia's Secretary of State listed her as posing as a registered nurse despite never applying for a license.