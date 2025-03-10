South Carolina woman arrested in connection to wildfire near Myrtle Beach

Authorities in South Carolina believe the recent wildfire that has burned more than 2,000 acres near the coastal resort town of Myrtle Beach began in the backyard of a home.

Officials said Alexandra Bialousow, 40, has been arrested for allegedly igniting yard debris on fire, which then got out of control and quickly spread. She faces two charges of negligence allowing fire to spread to other land or property and unlawful starting of a fire without taking proper precautions.

"Witnesses reported seeing Bialousow intentionally start a fire in a backyard fire pit that was in close proximity to a tree line within Covington Lakes Subdivision on March 1," the South Carolina Forestry Commission said in a statement.

"According to the arrest warrant, the suspect 'did not have an appropriate water source readily available, 'nor did she 'have any garden tools on hand to control the fire, thus allowing the fire to spread to land owned by Walker Woods HOA," the commission added. "This incident was witnessed by several neighbors."

Officials say a burn ban has been in effect in South Carolina since the end of February due to the dry conditions. If convicted, Bialousow faces up to 30 days days behind bars for each charge, or a fine of up to $200.