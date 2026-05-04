Secret Service investigates officer-involved shooting near White House

The Secret Service is investigating a shooting that took place blocks from the White House.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday near 15th Street and Independence Avenue, close to the Washington Monument.

One suspect began shooting on the National Mall after Secret Service officers approached him, officials said. The officers then returned fire.

According to Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn, the suspect struck one bystander.

A D.C. Fire and EMS Department spokesperson said one adult male was hospitalized and first responders were treating a teenage male for minor injuries. It was not immediately clear how either had been injured.

President Donald Trump was holding an event at the White House at the time of the shooting. The White House briefly locked down but then resumed normal activities. Vice President JD Vance passed the area of the shooting in a motorcade earlier in the day but did not appear to have been targeted, Quinn said.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area as crews continue to respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.