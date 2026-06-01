New Mexico's Epstein 'Truth Commission' issues 14 subpoenas at inaugural meeting

New Mexico state lawmakers held the first meeting of their Epstein "Truth Commission" on Monday, launching a formal investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch and its potential use for criminal activity, human trafficking, and sexual abuse.

The four-person commission's meeting lasted less than an hour but served as an opportunity for lawmakers to outline their plan and goals — and for Epstein survivors to have their voices heard.

RELATED STORY | New Mexico AG calls on Epstein survivors to come forward amid Zorro Ranch investigation

The only known Epstein survivor living in New Mexico, identified only as Rachel, spoke about her experiences. Lawmakers also heard from the family of the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an Epstein victim who died by suicide in April of last year. Giuffre's brother and sister-in-law told the commission that Giuffre had repeatedly described being abused at Zorro Ranch, and that she paid the price for systems that for so long did not believe survivors.

"Virginia was not only abused by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell," Giuffre's brother Sky Roberts said. "She was trafficked to extremely wealthy, powerful and dangerous individuals. Some of that trafficking happened right here in New Mexico at Zorro Ranch. That is not speculation. That is not rumor. That is testimony. And New Mexico now stands at crossroads. This state can either repeat the failures we have already witnessed across institutions and protected power over people. Or New Mexico can lead."

Federal investigations into Epstein were conducted in Florida and New York, but no federal probe was launched in New Mexico. Giuffre's family addressed that gap directly, expressing hope that a meaningful separation between state and federal government could benefit survivors. They said that when an Epstein survivor feels the federal government has wronged them, the state government should be able to step in and conduct its own investigation — and they hope something meaningful can come from this probe.

The commission left Monday's meeting with 14 subpoenas. The subpoenas are not directed at specific individuals but target the Epstein Estate, as well as banks and other entities tied to Epstein or related investigations.

State Rep. Andrea Reeb, one of the lawmakers on the commission, told Scripps News there is a possibility they will need more resources before a final report can be completed. The commission faces a deadline of July 31 to produce an interim report, with a final report scheduled for later this year.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Epstein’s former New Mexico ranch searched in criminal investigation

Reeb said she is prepared to name names if she believes someone is involved, and that the commission is prepared to refer additional survivors to the Department of Justice at any time they come forward, in case they want to pursue legal action. The commission also said it will issue formal referrals to the state of New Mexico, Florida, New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and other relevant international jurisdictions.

The commission said it is also prepared to make full legislative recommendations. At the time Epstein lived in New Mexico, he was not required to register as a convicted sex offender — and that law remains on the books today. The commission believes targeted changes to that law could make a significant difference.