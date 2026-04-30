Man charged in Trump assassination attempt to remain in custody

The man charged with attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner will remain in custody for now.

Cole Thomas Allen, 31, appeared in federal court in Washington, D.C., for a detention hearing on Thursday and did not contest the government’s request to keep him detained.

Allen’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 11, when additional details in the case are expected. Prosecutors are also expected to provide more evidence to defense attorneys ahead of that hearing.

RELATED STORY | Man charged with trying to kill Trump at dinner took photo with knife in hotel, investigators say

Allen is currently being held in a 24-hour lockdown, a condition his attorneys raised concerns about in court. He has been in the restricted housing unit, often referred to as a “safe cell,” since his arrest Saturday night, effectively in solitary confinement.

The judge said she does not have the authority to override decisions made by jail officials regarding Allen’s conditions of confinement. He is expected to remain in that setting unless jail officials make a change or a motion is filed for the court to review.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | 'I'll never forget': Trump dinner performer details mayhem as shooting unfolded

Allen, of Torrance, California, was seen on surveillance video attempting to run past security at the Washington Hilton on Saturday. He was apprehended near the ballroom after shots were fired.

Prosecutors allege Allen intended to kill Trump and other top administration officials attending the event.