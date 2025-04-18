Lawmakers react after deadly shooting at Florida State University

President Donald Trump and other officials and lawmakers shared statements Thursday following a deadly shooting at Florida State University, where two people were killed and several others were injured.

Speaking from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the situation and called it a "shame" and "a horrible thing."

The Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Jacksonville branch said agents are working with local law enforcement to assist in the investigation.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted to X, "Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding."

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a message saying members of the FBI's Jacksonville team were on the ground assisting with the investigation.

A number of lawmakers say they have been briefed on the incident, and are encouraging those affected in the region to follow guidance from local officials.

Senator Rick Scott, the Republican from Florida, posted a message on X, he said he was "praying for the safety of everyone at FSU and a swift recovery for those injured."

Congressman Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat who represents the Florida district where a mass shooting occurred in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said that "students should be able to go to school without the threats of gun violence. This is why we passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Act."