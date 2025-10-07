Kentucky man arrested for Halloween decorations depicting local officials in body bags

A man in eastern Kentucky is facing charges after his "Halloween decorations" depicted local officials in body bags, police said.

According to an arrest citation, Stephan Marcum of Powell County was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with intimidating a witness in the legal process and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Police said that they received a call regarding "potential witness/terroristic threatening" just after 2 p.m. at a home on Court Street in Stanton.

When authorities arrived, they saw "five bodies ... were in trash bags," in Marcum's yard, and all were labeled.

The arrest documents said one of the "bodies" was hanging with a rope around its neck and labeled "district judge."

"From left to right, the four other bodies were labeled 'mayor,' 'SIS,' 'C.A.' and 'zoning mgr,'" according to the citation.

Marcum informed police that he did not want to speak about the decorations. He was then arrested, and the evidence was transported to KSP Post 8 in Morehead.

He is being held at the Powell County Detention Center.

This story was originally published by Rosemary Kelley with the Scripps News Group station in Lexington, Kentucky.