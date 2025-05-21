Justice Department announces investigation into former New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo

The U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into former New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo, reportedly for lying in congressional testimony.

Multiple outlets cite anonymous sources who are familiar with the matter, who say congressional Republicans sent the matter to the Justice Department after accusing Cuomo of lying about the COVID-19 response he oversaw as governor.

The news was first reported by the New York Times. Scripps News has not yet independently confirmed the news.

The new investigation comes after a federal judge in April granted the Department of Justice's motion to dismiss its corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The DOJ under the new Trump administration said it sought a dismissal because “continuing these proceedings would interfere" with Adams' ability to govern, threatening “federal immigration initiatives and policies."

New Yorkers will vote in an upcoming Democratic mayoral primary this June, in which Cuomo has announced he will run as a Democratic candidate and in which Adams announced in April he will run as an independent.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for additional updates.