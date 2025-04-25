Former New York Rep. George Santos sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for fraud, identity theft

Former Republican Rep. George Santos of New York was sentenced Friday to 87 months in prison.

Santos pleaded guilty in 2024 to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft as part of a plea deal to avoid trial on 21 additional charges.

He has apologized for his actions, telling voters in New York’s 3rd Congressional District, "I failed you."

Santos’ brief political career was marred by controversy.

Almost immediately after his election in 2022, it was revealed that he had fabricated much of his background, including his education and work history.

RELATED STORY | Former Rep. George Santos says he's reprising drag queen persona

A subsequent House ethics report alleged Santos knowingly caused his campaign committee to file incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission and used campaign funds for personal expenses, including luxury items and Botox injections.

Following the release of the report, the House voted 311-114 to expel him.

After being removed from the House, Santos launched a short-lived independent run for Congress. He also began offering videos on the platform Cameo, which allows people to purchase content from the former congressman.

