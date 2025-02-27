Florida woman vandalizes the wrong car trying to get revenge on her ex-boyfriend

If you’re going to go Carrie Underwood's “Before He Cheats”-style on your ex’s car, you might want to make sure you have the right vehicle.

Deputies in Florida said an 18-year-old woman and her 16-year-old friend are facing charges after accidentally vandalizing the wrong car while attempting to get revenge.

The incident happened in Deltona, located northeast of Orlando in Volusia County. Deputies responded to a call referencing a young woman spray-painting a car.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the two girls and one of them reportedly had spray paint on her pants.

During questioning, the 18-year-old admitted she was upset with her ex-boyfriend and decided to spray paint and throw eggs at what they thought was his vehicle.

Turns out, it belonged to his neighbor.

The sheriff’s office said they found two Four Lokos, an empty Crown Royal bottle, marijuana and a can of yellow spray paint in the girls’ possession.

The 18-year-old has been charged with criminal mischief, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of alcohol under 21 and driving under the influence. The 16-year-old girl was charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams.