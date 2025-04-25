FBI arrests Milwaukee judge for allegedly helping an immigrant avoid ICE custody

A Milwaukee County judge was taken into custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday, following allegations that she assisted an immigrant, who is not legally in the U.S., in evading U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

In a now-deleted post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel said agents had evidence that Judge Hannah Dugan “intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse.”

“Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public,” wrote Patel.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the arrest on X a while later.

The Scripps News Group in Milwaukee spoke with law enforcement officials who said Dugan was arrested around 8:30 a.m. in the courthouse parking lot by FBI agents and subsequently transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

A note posted on the door of Dugan’s courtroom Friday morning reads, “If any attorney, witness coordinator, or other court official knows or believes that a person feels unsafe coming to the courthouse to courtroom 615, please notify the Branch 31 clerk to request court appearance via Zoom.”

Dugan is currently in her ninth year as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, primarily overseeing cases in the misdemeanor division, according to the court's website.

This is a developing story that will be updated.