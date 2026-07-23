Who is Daniel Siad? Modeling scout close to Epstein found dead in Paris

Daniel Siad, a professional modeling recruiter who worked with Jeffrey Epstein for over a decade, was found dead in his Paris home earlier this week.

Multiple people accused Siad of recruiting young women for Epstein's sex trafficking network, and his name appeared thousands of times in files released by the U.S. Justice Department. Victims are now expressing anger that Siad will not face a court of law to answer for his alleged crimes.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | Modeling Agent Close To Epstein Found Dead In French Jail

Authorities opened an investigation into Siad in February, but victims claim the probe should have been conducted quicker. Prosecutors contend they did not have enough time or evidence to build a strong enough case against Siad before the 69-year-old was found dead.

Authorities say they will continue their investigation to see if any potential victims have not yet been identified. An investigation into Siad's cause of death will also continue, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

RELATED STORY | Epstein probe in New Mexico could expose high-profile names

Prior to his death, Siad maintained he had no knowledge of the overall threat posed by Epstein, claiming he had no reason to believe Epstein was linked to any crimes.

"My work with him has been strictly professional," Siad said prior to his death. "I never doubt that because I never heard anything from anyone introduced to him who came back to me — that they had a bad situation with it."

"So for me he's a free man. He's clean," Siad added. "He was such a powerful person. How can I not trust him."