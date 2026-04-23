Inspector general reviewing DOJ's handling of Epstein files

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog is launching an audit to review how the agency handled records tied to the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

In a statement Thursday, the DOJ Office of the Inspector General said it will examine whether the department properly identified, redacted and released records as required under the law.

A public report detailing the findings will be released once the review is complete, the office said.

The Department of Justice has faced bipartisan criticism over its handling of investigative files tied to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. While millions of files have been released, critics say the department has redacted information that should be public while also failing to fully protect some victims’ identities.