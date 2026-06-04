Former Epstein assistant alleges sexual assault by ex-Miami Beach mayor, celebrity hairstylist

Several Republican lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate new assault allegations connected to the committee's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

In a letter sent Thursday to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, committee Chairman James Comer and several other Republican lawmakers said they want federal prosecutors to look into allegations of abuse made by Epstein's former personal assistant.

The committee shared a transcript from its interview with Sarah Kellen, who claims she was sexually assaulted by Philip Levine, the former mayor of Miami Beach from 2013 to 2017, and Frédéric Fekkai, a French celebrity hairstylist.

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In the 149-page transcript, made public Thursday, Kellen alleges she met both men through either Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She goes into graphic detail about how she was abused by them in the early 2000s and that a third man tried to abuse her before she was able to get away.

Kellen also alleges she was forced to work for Epstein without pay until she agreed to be sexually abused, and even then she was being paid only about $25,000 a year. She said the abuse first began at Epstein's home in the Virgin Islands but that it also happened across the U.S., including at Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Florida. She depicts one instance where she says he closed his hurricane shutters and turned on very loud music before choking and raping her. She said some of the abuse also happened while she was asleep.

Kellen also claims the federal government never contacted her as part of its investigation into Epstein and Maxwell, and branded her as a "criminal" who had a secret deal with Epstein.

"From the day Jeffrey Epstein found me until July of 2019, no one from the Federal Government, or any government for that matter, ever contacted me about anything, not once," Kellen said.

In 2008, Epstein made a so-called sweetheart deal with federal prosecutors for a non-prosecution agreement that allowed four unnamed people to be covered by it. According to Kellen, she was never told by the Justice Department that she was included in that agreement and labeled a co-conspirator because she worked closely with Epstein. She claims she also was not asked about the non-prosecution agreement and that no one from law enforcement ever told her they were putting her in it.

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Republican lawmakers, in their letter to Blanche, referred Kellen's allegations to the Justice Department and are now calling on federal prosecutors to open an investigation into those claims.

"Sarah Kellen bravely provided testimony before the House Oversight Committee about the horrific abuse she endured for years involving Epstein and Maxwell," Comer said. "Ms. Kellen provided new information crucial to our investigation that is helping to bring transparency for the American people and accountability for survivors. During her transcribed interview, the Oversight Committee received serious allegations of criminal misconduct involving two individuals. The Oversight Committee is not a law enforcement entity, and our role is not to determine guilt or innocence. We are referring these allegations to the Department of Justice, which has the tools to investigate criminal misconduct. We will continue to follow the facts and ensure accountability for survivors."

In addition to Comer, the letter was also signed by Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Clay Higgins (R-La.), and William Timmons (R-S.C.).