DHS Secretary Noem's purse with $3K in cash, access badge and more stolen at DC restaurant

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was allegedly stolen while she was dining at a restaurant in the nation's capital.

A spokesperson with DHS tells Scripps News a thief grabbed her purse from a restaurant in downtown Washington on Sunday night.

The unknown suspect got away with her driver's license, medication, apartment keys, blank checks, passport, makeup bag, about $3,000 in cash and her Department of Homeland Security access badge.

The U.S. Secret Service has launched an investigation into the incident.

Officials said they're trying to determine if any of her financial documents were used.