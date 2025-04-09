Day two of court in Lori Daybell's trial for conspiracy to commit murder

The second day of the Lori Daybell trial kicked off with another juror being excused before cross-examination could even begin. The jury will decide Lori Daybell's fate in the murder conspiracy trial here in Maricopa County. The 51-year-old is accused of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with her brother.

Before the jury entered the room, during a sidebar it was decided that another juror would be excused. This marks the second juror they have dismissed in as many days. The first, a man, said there would be a financial burden since he had to pay alimony and child support. Monday he also brought a letter from his employer and presented it to the court before being excused. On Tuesday a woman was dismissed, but the reason why was never discussed. The jury now consists of two women and 12 men.

The first witness to take the stand during day two was a Chandler firefighter who responded to the scene back in July 2019, when Vallow was killed.

Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, shot Vallow twice, but at the time claimed self-defense. He died months later from apparent natural causes. During opening statements Monday, Daybell described what played out nearly six years ago as not a crime but a "family tragedy".

Daybell’s questions seemed more focused as she cross-examined the first Chandler firefighter. But the first responder testified that he believes he was the first to give Vallow CPR in 2019.

The second witness called on Tuesday was Kent Keller, a recently retired Fire Captain who also served with the Chandler Fire Dept.

Opening statements were delivered Monday in an Arizona case against Lori Daybell, who is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband.

