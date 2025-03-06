Child from Atlanta who had been missing for 7 years found safe in Colorado, deputies say

A child who was kidnapped from Georgia seven years ago was found safe in Douglas County, and two people believed to be the involved in the crime have been taken into custody, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.

Abdul Aziz Khan, 14, went missing when he was 7 years old after his mother, 40-year-old Rabia Khalid, allegedly took the boy from their home in Atlanta "when it appeared the father (of the boy) was going to get full custody of the child," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly during a news conference Wednesday. Khalid, Weekly said, did not have full custody at the time.

The surprising discovery was made after deputies were sent to a home on Kelliwood Way in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, on Feb. 23 to investigate a reported burglary. Deputies were alerted to the crime after the homeowner, through security cameras, discovered that two people had broken into his home, which at the time was vacant and listed for sale.

At the scene, deputies found Khalid and 42-year-old Elliot Blake Bourgeois and "began uncovering inconsistencies in their stories" after they were questioned by deputies.

At first, Khalid and Bourgeois told deputies they were taking measurements of the home because they were potential buyers, but after a further investigation that spanned about five hours, deputies determined the suspects were lying and eventually found out they were wanted in a kidnapping case out of Georgia from 2017.

Body-worn camera video from the investigation that day shows the "ah-ha" moment Douglas County deputies had once they realized they had stumbled upon a high-profile kidnapping case. Watch the moment in the video player below.

Watch: "Ah-ha" moment Douglas County deputies realize they stumbled into high-profile kidnapping case

While searching the home, deputies discovered two children who were inside a parked car in the driveway along with numerous fake IDs. One of the children was Abdul. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office did not say whether the younger child was connected to the abduction.

Both were then arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Khalid faces several charges, including conspiracy to kidnap, false reporting of identifying information to law enforcement, forgery, fugitive from justice and first-degree criminal trespass of dwelling, according to court records. In all, she faces nine charges, seven of which are felonies, according to 23rd Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler. Khalid herself does not face kidnapping charges as "one of the nuances of the law is that you cannot kidnap your own child," he said.

Bourgeois faces 14 charges, 12 of which are felonies. Those charges include kidnapping, fraud, identity theft and "a litany of other charges," Brauchler told reporters Wednesday.

Both suspects were being held on a $1 million bond each.

“We’re overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found. We want to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years. We specifically want to recognize the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for their exceptional work in solving this case. Now, as we navigate the next steps, we ask for privacy so that we can move forward as a family and heal together," the family of Abdul Aziz Khan said in a prepared statement.

"This significant development follows a lengthy seven-year search,” U.S. Marshal Enix Smith III for the Eastern District of Louisiana said. “I extend my sincere gratitude to all involved in the recovery effort, especially the authorities in Douglas County, Colorado for their swift and effective actions. Also, we would like to thank NCMEC, Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries, and Crimestoppers GNO for directing the public’s attention to this matter.”

Many questions about the crime still remained unanswered during Wednesday's briefing, including what lead Khalid and Bourgeois to Colorado in the first place, though Weekly said detectives had executed a search warrant of a home in Aurora where the suspects were believed to be living in.

The children on scene were taken into protective custody, according to the sheriff's office, and the court will decide where they will go next. The identity of the younger child will not be released at this time, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

This article was written by Óscar Contreras and Katie Parkins for the Scripps News Group.