Cassie describes her fear of leaving Sean 'Diddy' Combs during sex trafficking trial testimony

Cassie Ventura, a singer who dated Sean "Diddy" Combs for over a decade, took the stand Tuesday during the second day of his federal sex trafficking trial to provide key testimony about his alleged violent and disturbing behavior.

The 38-year-old musician, who is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine, met Combs when she was 19 and he was 37. He signed her to his Bad Boys Records label and the two began dating a few years later.

Cassie testified that she was first asked to participate in the music mogul's "freak offs" when she was 22 years old.

According to The Associated Press, Cassie said she was “confused, nervous, but also loved him very much" when Combs asked her to participate in the orchestrated sex parties.

During the first day of witness testimony in the trial, a male stripper named Daniel Phillip testified that he was hired to have sex with Cassie and often witnessed Combs' physical abuse of her.

Cassie previously alleged in a lawsuit filed in 2023 that Combs raped her when she tried to leave him and often punched, kicked and beat her, causing injuries including bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding, The Associated Press said.

Combs admitted to some of the abusive behavior in a social media apology after security camera footage surfaced that showed him beating her in 2016 at a Los Angeles hotel.

During the first day of the trial, the court was shown security footage of the incident from multiple angles, which showed Combs repeatedly kicking and assaulting Cassie as she tried to flee to an elevator.

The trial's first witness, security officer Israel Florez, recounted the now-infamous incident where he responded to a distress call from Cassie at the Intercontinental Hotel. Florez testified that he witnessed Combs viciously beating Cassie in the hotel hallway, grabbing her by the hair and neck and throwing her to the ground.

