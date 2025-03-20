Car thefts decreased by 17% last year, the biggest decline in four decades

Car thefts fell by 17% in 2024, marking the largest decline in the last four decades, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The not-for-profit organization said last year 850,708 cars were stolen but in 2023, that number was over a million.

Washington, Nevada and Oregon saw the biggest drop in vehicle thefts, according to the organization's data.

And while Washington, D.C. saw a drop as well, it still had the highest car theft rate overall. The capital city was followed by California, New Mexico, Colorado and Nevada for the highest theft rates in 2024.

The organization said the most stolen vehicle models included the Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Sonata, Chevrolet Silverado, Honda Accord and Kia Optima.

Here are some tips the National Insurance Crime Bureau offered to help prevent car theft:



Do not leave your keys in your vehicle

Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running

Park in well-lit areas

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park

Hide valuables out of sight, such as in the glove box or trunk

If your vehicle is stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately. Reporting a vehicle as soon as possible after it is stolen increases the chance of recovery

